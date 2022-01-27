Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,641.95. 33,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,807.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

