Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,976,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,151.8% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 33,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,067. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

