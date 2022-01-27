Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 446 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $833.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.