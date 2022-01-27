Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,869,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 39,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

