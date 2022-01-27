Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,499 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $90,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 240,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

