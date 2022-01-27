Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.00 million.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

