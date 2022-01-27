Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Underweight”

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.