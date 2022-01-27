Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 1,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $570.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

