Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 651,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 541,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

