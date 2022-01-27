Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:ELS opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

