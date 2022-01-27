Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.56 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $628.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $88.56. 23,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,987. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

