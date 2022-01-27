Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139,803 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 4.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Etsy worth $53,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.