Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Up to $121.00

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $130.00. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $129.55, with a volume of 26,667 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

