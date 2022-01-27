EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,924.48

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $46,924.48 and $4,113.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00258220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006765 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.01121638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.