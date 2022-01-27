Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.22. 21,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,084,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.
In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.