Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.22. 21,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,084,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

