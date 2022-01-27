Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of EVBG opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.00. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

