EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $11.13

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 11.13, but opened at 11.69. EverCommerce shares last traded at 11.48, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

