EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.