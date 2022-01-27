EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

