F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, lower costs and fall in net interest income (NII). Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, it remains well-poised for growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Its capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating costs might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

