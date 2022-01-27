F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

