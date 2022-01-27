FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

