Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Peel Hunt currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.00.

FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

