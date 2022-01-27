FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.39

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 8349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

