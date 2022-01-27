FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 8,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,716. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.