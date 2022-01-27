Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $430.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

