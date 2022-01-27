Financial Analysis: Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) versus Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software $443.46 million 1.63 $14.20 million $0.03 365.33

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software 0.40% 10.53% 5.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $25.47, suggesting a potential upside of 132.35%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.