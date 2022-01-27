Financial Review: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.70%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Energizer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.83 $160.90 million $2.08 18.08 Fluence Energy $594.05 million 5.76 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

