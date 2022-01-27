First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 3,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

