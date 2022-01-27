First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Critical Review

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 43.70% 13.94% 1.65% First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 4.13 $96.95 million $5.16 9.24 First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.77 $27.13 million $3.07 10.65

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

