First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancshares has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 245.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

