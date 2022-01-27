First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,682. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

