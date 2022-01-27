First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $767.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,871. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $571.90 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $841.25. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

