First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.
FCBC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
