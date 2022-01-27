First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

FCBC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

