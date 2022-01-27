First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver Buys 500 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Community stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

