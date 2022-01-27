First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.8800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.