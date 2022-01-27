First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

