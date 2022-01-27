First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

