First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,844 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

