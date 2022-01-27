First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.