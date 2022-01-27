First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 135.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.