First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 175.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 890.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $230.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.65. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $156.89 and a one year high of $248.09.

