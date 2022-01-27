First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 208,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,031. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.