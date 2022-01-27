First Washington CORP Acquires 410 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Washington CORP increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 0.09% of MasTec worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MTZ opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

