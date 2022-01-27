First Washington CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Washington CORP lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.