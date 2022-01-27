First Washington CORP Purchases 7,113 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

HASI opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

