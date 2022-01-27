First Washington CORP Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

