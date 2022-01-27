FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Financial Review

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FirstEnergy and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 6.91, meaning that its share price is 591% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 2.08 $1.08 billion $2.03 20.28 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

