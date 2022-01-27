FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 80,996 shares.The stock last traded at $153.47 and had previously closed at $156.87.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,627,000 after buying an additional 177,928 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

