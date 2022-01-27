Flamingo Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.